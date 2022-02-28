Amid National Shortage, Ernst Donates Blood, Encourages Able Iowans to Do So

Amid a national blood shortage, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) donated blood at the Siouxland Community Health Center today and encouraged all able Iowans to do the same.

“With blood supplies at a 10-year low, the United States is experiencing a critical shortage. I was glad to have the opportunity to do my part to alleviate this crisis and donate blood this morning. I want to encourage all able Iowans to consider doing the same—it will save lives and will not cost a cent,” said Senator Ernst.