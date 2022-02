Nancy Jo Barkema, 62, Goodell, IA passed away Sunday, February 27,2022, at her home in Goodell, IA, following an amazing and courageous battle with cancer.

Public funeral services will be held at 10 am, Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Immanuel Reformed Church east of Belmond.

Visitation will be Wednesday at the church from 4-7pm and will continue on Thursday from 9-10am at the church.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA is handling funeral arrangements.