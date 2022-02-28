The Lake Mills boys basketball team making the Class 1A state tournament is becoming a regular occurrence. The Bulldogs punched their third straight trip to the state tournament with a win over Dunkerton Saturday night.

Tuesday night, Lake Mills fought for their seasons’ life. It was the second straight year, the Bulldogs had a tough district final, but in the end, they were able to hold on for a victory over GTRA.

Saturday night was much different, and The Bulldogs were determined to end their season in Des Moines. Senior Bennett Berger scored the first seven points, and Lake Mills opened an early 11-2 lead. That turned into a 21-10 first-quarter lead, and the rout was on from there. At halftime, Lake Mills led 44-22 and were just 16 minutes away from the banner. They had it nearly sealed by the end of the third quarter with a nearly 30 point lead and ended the game by almost 40, 84-46

The Bulldogs have received the 4-seed, matching them up with 5-seed Danville.

Danville went on a run from 2011-to 2016, where they made the state tournament five of those six years. They won back-to-back state titles in 2001 and 2002, but since 2016, the team hasn’t been to the state tournament, giving Lake Mills a leg up in experience.

Monday, March 7

Class 1A Quarterfinals

10:30—#4 Lake Mills vs. #5 Danville

12:15—#1 Grand View Christian vs. #8 Bellevue

2:00—#2 North Linn vs. #7 North Mahaska

3:45—#3 St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. #6 West Harrison, Mondamin

Class 2A Quarterfinals

5:30—#1 Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. #8 Red Oak

7:15—#4 Pella Christian vs. #5 Roland-Story

Tuesday, March 8

Class 2A Quarterfinals

10:30—#3 Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. #6 Monticello

12:15—#2 Rock Valley vs. #7 Jesup