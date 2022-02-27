Worth County Board to Discuss Declaring EMS as Essential Services

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday morning beginning at 8:30am with a discussion on the current state of secondary roads. This will include projects, repairs, and recent snow removal issues.

Drainage issues will also be discussed as the board is expected to accept the engineer’s report for proposed open ditch repairs on the Upper Lake Drain Lake in Drainage District 72. After accepting the report, the board is expected to set the public hearing date on the report.

Area county boards are being asked to merge into the Iowa Finance Authority Certification of the NIACOG Housing Trust Fund. The Worth County Board will be approached the Resolution 2022.02.28 which authorizes the merger.

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staffing in Worth County is becoming critical and the board is addressing the situation with several discussions on how to resolve it. One of the possibilities is to declare EMS as an essential service. The board has the authority to do so by Iowa Section Code 422D.1. Once this takes place, the board can begin the process of placing all the Worth County EMS services under a county umbrella with the possibility of generating additional monies to pay for the service. Several discussions with the public must also take place before the transition can take place.