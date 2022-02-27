Sunday Talk: Feenstra on His Week

In this week’s Sunday Talk: Russian invasion of Ukraine, Governor Reynolds’ response to President Biden’s State of the Union address, and my week in Israel. That and more — remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!

RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE

Late Wednesday night, Russian President Vladimir Putin – who is a brazen thug – authorized a full-scale invasion of the sovereign country of Ukraine that will cause untold suffering, devastation, and death.

His aggression must be met with crippling economic sanctions and a resolute, unified response on the world stage. Putin and his cronies must be held accountable for this blatant violation of international law and sickening disregard for human life.

Please join me in prayer for the innocent and good people of Ukraine.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS WILL RESPOND TO TUESDAY NIGHT’S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS I am thrilled that Governor Reynolds has been selected to give the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address next Tuesday. Under her leadership, Iowa’s schools are open, our economy is strong, our communities are safe, and our state budget is running a substantial surplus. Governor Reynolds has advanced a commonsense, conservative agenda that protects life, funds law enforcement, cuts taxes for working families, supports our family farmers, and allows our rural communities to grow and thrive.

RECAPPING MY WEEK IN ISRAEL This week, I had the opportunity to travel to Israel with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and dozens of my Republican colleagues. It was an incredible experience that I will not soon forget. This week, I had the opportunity to travel to Israel with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and dozens of my Republican colleagues. It was an incredible experience that I will not soon forget. We had a full schedule discussing matters of mutual concern, meeting with so many friends of the United States, and witnessing firsthand all that Israel has to offer to the world. We visited the World Holocaust Research Center in Jerusalem, met with Israeli leaders at the Knesset, visited the Golan Heights on the Syrian border, toured the Iron Dome Missile Defense System, walked along the Jordan River, and saw the Dead Sea. As a Christian, I was most humbled to pray at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher where our Savior Jesus Christ was buried and resurrected. It was a deeply emotional and uplifting moment I was so fortunate to share with my wife. We also walked along Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem, which is the path that Jesus walked before he was crucified. Israel is our ally – always has been and always will be. Our delegation reaffirmed our unwavering support for the Israeli people and commitment to our strong alliance. Israel is our ally – always has been and always will be. Our delegation reaffirmed our unwavering support for the Israeli people and commitment to our strong alliance.

CELEBRATING NATIONAL FUTURE FARMERS OF AMERICA WEEK Working with a bipartisan, bicameral group of my House and Senate colleagues, I helped introduce legislation to designate this past week as National Future Farmers of America Week. FFA provides young Iowans with the tools they need to succeed in the classroom, on the farm, in their careers, and beyond. I am glad to support their mission and help strengthen our education system in Iowa to support every student and their unique interests. We’re proud of our strong ag roots in Northwest Iowa and FFA plays a critical role in preparing Iowa’s next generation of leaders to tackle our nation’s biggest problems and build a better Iowa for all.

IMMEDIATE ECONOMIC RELIEF COMING TO NORTHWEST IOWA FOLLOWING DECEMBER DERECHO Last December, a devastating derecho tore through Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota with at least 45 confirmed tornadoes. We know these storms all too well in Northwest Iowa and the toll they take on our farmers, families, and businesses. But when our communities get knocked down, we always get back up. I am proud to have helped secure this critical relief to help us rebuild stronger than before.