Hancock County Board to Discuss Secondary Roads

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will hold a short meeting on Monday by first reviewing drainage matters in the county. Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders will review all projects, repairs, and lingering issues in drainage districts throughout the county.

Hancock County Secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis will ask the board to accept his report on the current state of secondary roads. He will also ask for approval of the Resolution for Farm to Market Review Board Application. The board is expected to approve both.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner beginning at 9am.