Wright County Board to Address Land Issues

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to discuss the current state of COVID-19 infections and vaccinations. Cases have gone down in the last few weeks while vaccinations have leveled out. The board will look at whether to rescind pandemic protocols or continue them for the short term.

Drainage District 107 in the Liberty Township has some land which the county wants assessed. The board will speak with Dave Johnson, a drainage attorney, who will outline what may need to be done.

Land discussion will not end there. The board will look at land in Drainage District 9 adjacent to Liberty Township. the supervisors have received a letter from the engineering firm of Jacobsen-Westergaard & Associates outlining ideas of how to handle the situation.

The supervisors will meet in the Board Room in the Courthouse basement in Clarion at 9am.