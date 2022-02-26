AudioMediaNewsOutdoors

North Iowa Outdoors: Burr Oak Blight Becoming Problematic

Disease threatens local Oak trees

The only oak species that are native in all of Iowa’s 99 counties is facing some disease issues. The DNR’s Tivon Feeley says they are seeing a lot of Bur Oak Blight.

He says it’s a concern from two aspects.

While there is a treatment, he says it is not the best for a large scale.

He says if you suspect you have a tree is suffering from Bur Oak Blight, get the problem correctly diagnosed before any management decisions are made. You can send samples to the Iowa State University Plant Diagnostic Clinic for testing.

