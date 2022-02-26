34 Iowa Senate Seats Will be on the Ballot in 2022

Secretary of State Paul Pate announces 34 State Senate seats will be up for election in Iowa this year. During most general elections, 25 of the 50 seats are on the ballot. However, due to redistricting, nine more seats will be decided in 2022.

The winners of these nine seats will serve two-year terms. State Senate terms generally last four years.

All 25 odd-numbered senate districts will be on the ballot. Below are the nine additional, even-numbered Iowa Senate districts that will be on the ballot, and the reason why:

“It’s going to be a very interesting election year in Iowa, and my office will work with all 99 county auditors to ensure voters have the tools and knowledge they need to cast their ballots,” Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said. “I encourage every eligible Iowan to register to vote and participate.”

State senators who did not plan to serve in their current district beyond 2022 were required to submit a notice of resignation to the Iowa Secretary of State by January 16.

Those who submitted notices were:

Senator Craig Williams, Carroll

Senator Craig Johnson, Independence

Senator Ken Rozenboom, Oskaloosa

Senator Tim Goodwin, Burlington

Along with 34 State Senate seats, all 100 Iowa House seats, all four of Iowa’s U.S. House seats, one of Iowa’s U.S. Senate seats, and all six statewide offices will be on the ballot in 2022. The candidate filing period for Iowa’s federal and state candidates begins Monday, February 28.

For information about dates and deadlines for voting in Iowa’s June primary and November general election, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.

You can view maps of all 50 Iowa Senate districts at this link.

You can view maps of all 100 Iowa House districts at this link.