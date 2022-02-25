Jerry Weiskamp, 72, of Britt, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Edgewater Rehabilitation Center in West Des Moines.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry Weiskamp will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 28, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 335 First Avenue South East in Britt, with Father Joseph Sevcik officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Britt, with a Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 4:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa, 50423

641-843-3839