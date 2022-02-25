Grassley Statement on Supreme Court Nomination

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement on the president’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

“I congratulate Judge Jackson on her nomination to the high court.

“The judgments of a justice can affect the lives of every American in perpetuity. It’s critical that any such nominee, including Judge Jackson, receive the most thorough and rigorous vetting. Our review will be as fair and respectful as it is complete and comprehensive. That is what this process demands and what the American people expect.

“Justices must have an unwavering commitment to the Constitution—including its limitations on the power of the courts. A justice must also be an unfailing defender of the institution of the court, as Justice Breyer has been.

“As I always have, I’ll make my determination based on the experience, qualifications, temperament and judicial philosophy of the nominee. I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson face to face on Capitol Hill in the coming days and working with Senator Durbin to finalize the committee’s initial questionnaire and records request, as is customary in this process.

“As ranking member, I have no intention of degrading the advice and consent role as Senate Democrats have in recent confirmations. I intend to show up and do the job that Iowans pay me to do.”