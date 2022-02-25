Ernst Statement on President Biden’s SCOTUS Nomination

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) issued the following statement after President Biden announced he would nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be an Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court:

“The Supreme Court plays a fundamental role in the defense of our Constitution and in the protection of our rights and liberties. Justices must be impartial, fair, and dedicated to interpreting the text of the Constitution and upholding the rule of law—not bending to the political winds of the moment.

“I will carry out my duty as a United States Senator and meet with and evaluate President Biden’s nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, for our nation’s highest court. Judge Jackson, and the American people, deserve a fair, respectful, and thorough review.”