This Climatic Year May Resemble the 2012 Drought

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor20 hours agoLast Updated: February 23, 2022

Drought conditions are expected to expand across the region in 2022 and with, on average, mostly mild temperatures this winter, there is concern of another year ahead like 2012. That was a year of drought and extreme summer heat. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says there are similarities.

Farmers shouldn’t start to worry too much, Todey says, as there are some contrasts as well between this year and a decade ago.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation for the Northern Plains into early summer.

