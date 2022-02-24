Lake Mills Council Approves Max Levy

The Lake Mills City Council is going forward with the maximum tax levy for the next fiscal year. The council held a public hearing to allow residents the chance to express their opinions on the issue and there were very few complaints. This was due to the lack of change in the levy according to Lake Mills City Clerk Diane Price.

With the city maintaining the current rate for the max levy, the city then set a date for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget for March 6th at 7pm.