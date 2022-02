Daycare issues are prevalent in virtually every city in northern Iowa. In Garner, the issue isn’t having the opportunity, but having the space. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt explained.

The city has been working with area institutions to come up with some ideas.

According to Schmidt, residents and businesses alike have been giving him some ideas on the issue.

Schmidt believes that the city, schools, and businesses will devise a plan to create better opportunity for quality daycare in Garner.