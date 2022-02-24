Ernst: “This moment demands American strength and resolve.”

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement today after President Biden’s address on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:

“The President of the United States’ fundamental obligation is to protect Americans – our families, businesses, and the U.S. economy. President Biden’s announcement today sorely lacked a plan to ensure the safety of thousands of Americans in Ukraine; specific steps to decouple our economic ties to Russia to maintain energy and food security; and clear protections for American businesses from the threat of cyber-attacks.

“Putin deserves no grace. He is slaughtering innocent people and attempting to overrun a sovereign, freedom-loving nation, and partner of the United States. The administration should not be holding back; our adversaries are certainly not. Kick Russia out of the SWIFT banking system, sanction Putin and his oligarch friends directly, and ensure that Ukraine has the lethal firepower necessary to win this fight. Anything less will not stop this autocratic thug.

“This moment demands American strength and resolve. I will continue to work with my colleagues in the Senate to hold Vladimir Putin accountable for this needless bloodshed and, most importantly, ensure the protection of the American people and American interests.”