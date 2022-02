Izaiah Brockington’s steal and basket with 20 seconds remaining gave Iowa State the lead as the Cyclones rallied for an 84-81 win over West Virginia. Brockington finished with 35 points as ISU improved to 6-9 in the Big 12

That’s Iowa State coach T.J Otzelberger.

It was the Cyclone’s third straight win.

Otzelberger says the Cyclones did better rebounding in the second half.