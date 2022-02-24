Election Filing Dates Set in Hancock County
Reminder of filing deadlines for candidates filing for Primary and General Election Primary Election-June 7, 2022.
The filing period for Democratic and Republican candidates wishing to run for the County offices of Board
of Supervisors (2 seats), Attorney, Recorder, or Treasurer is March 7, 2022 – March 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.
General Election-November 8, 2022
Filing period for candidates wishing to run as Non-Party Political Organization (NPPO) or Nomination by Petition for County offices of Board of Supervisors (2 seats), Attorney, Recorder, or Treasurer is March 7, 2022 – March 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.
Filing period for candidates wishing to run for the non-partisan offices of Townships is March 7, 2022 – March 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.
Hospital Trustees, Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners and Agricultural Extension Council Members last day to file nomination papers is August 31, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.
For more information regarding the filing periods or questions regarding filing for the Primary or General Election, please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s Office at 641-923-3163 or visit the Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.iowa.gov.