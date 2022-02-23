Winnebago Board Approves Supervisor Redistricting

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors approve the minor changes to the Supervisor districts. Terry Durbys’ District 1 will have 3,558 residents, Susan Smiths’ District 2 will have 3,569 and Bill Jensvolds’ 3rd District will have 3,552. The new district layout is above.

The motion passed unanimously after being submitted by the Winnebago County Commissioner of Elections Karla Weiss who stated that they got as close as possible to an equal number of residents in each district.

These districts will be used in the upcoming June primary and November general election.

Changes to the districts are done once every 10 years and are based on census data.