Sally Sweers, 87, of Britt, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral service for Sally Sweers will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 28, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue Northwest in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 28, 2022 from 9:30-11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue Northwest in Britt.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

