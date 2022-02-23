Phone Scam Hitting Forest City Residents

Forest City authorities are reporting that residents are receiving phone calls from a 585 number who are informing them that their electrical service will be disconnected unless payment is made immediately.

Authorities are quick to emphasize that this is a phone scam because disconnect notices are sent by mail from the Forest City Hall. They do not call residents to notify them of an impending shut off. If anyone has questions about their bill or wants to find payment options such as by phone, they need to call (641) 585-3574.

Authorities continue to investigate the source of the calls.