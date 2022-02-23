One door closes, the next opens; Shae Dillavou will leave Forest City for St. Louis

Stories like these are filled with mixed emotions. Shae has brought so much joy and happiness to the Forest City community, but her time with the Forest City basketball team has come to a close. Forest City’s Shae Dillavou will trade red and white for red and yellow and continue playing basketball at the University of Missouri St. Louis.

Dillavou signed to play at UMSL in November before her senior basketball season.

The stats speak for themselves, and they say Shae completed one of the most remarkable careers by any girls basketball player since Forest City went to 5-on-5 girls basketball in 1994.

Let’s start with durability. Over the past four seasons, Forest City played in 93 games, going 61-32 in those games. Dillavou played in 92 of them, missing just one game last year on December 11th against North Iowa. The 92 games played are the most by any Indian, and of those 92, she started in 84 of them.

Shae scored 1,176 points on 1,013 career shots making 53.3% of them or 540 made baskets. She became the third Indian to reach 1k points and ends her career third on the all-time scoring list. Her 540 career-made baskets are more than 100 more than anyone else.

She’s the school’s best rebounder, eclipsing the 700 rebound mark for her career, and to put that into perspective, no one else has reached 600 career rebounds. Over 300 rebounds came on the offensive side, and she also ends her career as #1 on that list.

This year alone, she broke single-season records for rebounds, offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, rebounding average, and field goals made, two of which were her record already.

Forest City coach Matt Erpelding

The UMSL Tritons – who compete at the NCAA Division II level – are currently ranked #25 in the country. They’re currently 20-3 on the season and are primed for a postseason run. The team is coached by former Bishop Garrigan prep Katie (Vaske) Vaughn. Vaughn, a two-time all-state volleyball player, also helped the Golden Bears basketball team reach the state tournament. She went on to play college basketball at Central Missouri from 1998-to 2002.

Dillavou is a returning state track qualifier for the Indians and stared on the volleyball team at Forest City.