Kohagen to Leave Lake Mills School District for Jesup Community Schools

Lake Mills Community Schools Superintendent Chad Kohagen is leaving the district to become the next superintendent for the Jesup Community School District. Kohagen was chosen out of three finalists for the job and the selection was announced on Wednesday. The Jesup Board made the contract offer in a closed session on Monday before announcing his verbal acceptance on Wednesday.

In a video released by the district, Kohagen was very pleased about the opportunity to get “back home.”

Kohagen has led the Lake Mills School District to a stronger academic program and extracurricular activities with a tremendous sense of pride among students, faculty, and staff.

He developed a therapeutic classroom consortium, a regional academy program, and assessment plans for faculty, school improvement plans to enhance math and reading levels, along with grade and department level professional learning communities.

He admits in the released video that he looks forward to a new challenge with the Jesup district.

Kohagen will finish the school year as the Lake Mills Superintendent before assuming his next position with Jesup Community Schools on July 1st.