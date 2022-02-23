Kanawha Wants a Restaurant

A busy little city in western Hancock County is looking for someone to open a restaurant. Kanawha recently posted that they want to have someone make an investment of time and money in putting one in. There is space available and ready to go according to Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek.

Sobek stated that they are not looking for a specialty restaurant such as Italian or Mexican. They would like to have a simple “mom and pop” like establishment that would cater to the manufacturing, business, and families of Kanawha.

Sobek openly asks anyone who has had the idea of opening a restaurant to call and find out more about what the Kanawha can do for them.

Sobek can be reached by calling (515) 293-1174.