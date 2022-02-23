GHV advances to substate with thrilling win over CGD

Garner Hayfield-Ventura is heading to their first substate final since 2017-18 after beating Clarion-Goldfield-Dows last night in Clear Lake. The Cardinals didn’t find scoring from their regular guards. Instead, they won the game with defense and extra effort from their seniors.

That’s GHV coach Jake Young.

Senior Nathan Roberts had his number called with the game on the line. GHV was down 41-40 with less than a minute left, and Roberts, who had played the fourth quarter with four fouls, drove the lane, made a two-point basket, and was fouled to put GHV up by one.

After a missed shot by CGD, Evan Sloan grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 16 seconds remaining. Sloan made one of his two foul shots to put the Cards up by two. Clarion looked to go inside with their final shot but settled to a Coady Olson three-pointer that missed and gave GHV the two-point win 43-41.

Coach Young now turns his attention to Roland-Story on Saturday.

GHV is playing for their first state tournament birth since falling in the state quarterfinals in 2017.

Roland-Story advances to the substate game with a dominating 80-41 win over South Central Calhoun, and the two teams will meet in Fort Dodge Saturday night.