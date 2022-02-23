Feenstra Congratulates Governor Reynolds on Being Selected to Give Republican Response to President Biden’s State of the Union Address

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra issued the following statement on Governor Kim Reynolds being selected to give the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address:

“I am thrilled that Governor Reynolds has been selected to give the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address next Tuesday. Under her leadership, Iowa’s schools are open, our economy is strong, our communities are safe, and our state budget is running a substantial surplus. As promised, she has advanced a commonsense, conservative agenda that protects life, funds law enforcement, cuts taxes for working families, supports our family farmers, and allows our rural communities to grow and thrive. Because of her vision and leadership, Iowa is one of the best places to live, work, and raise a family. I am honored to call her a friend and look forward to her strong response to President Biden’s failed agenda for Iowa and our country. Frankly, this administration could learn a few things from Governor Reynolds and her proven leadership.”