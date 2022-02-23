Federal Disaster Assistance for December Derecho Damage

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Iowa to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Dec. 15, 2021.

Federal funding is available to the state, eligible local and tribal governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities in Appanoose, Audubon, Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cass, Cherokee, Davis, Emmet, Floyd, Franklin, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Howard, Humboldt, Mills, Mitchell, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Sac, Van Buren, Webster, Worth and Wright counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

DuWayne Tewes has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.