As Putin Further Invades Ukraine, Ernst Supports Effort to Reduce Dependence on Russia, Unleash American Energy

As Putin further invades Ukraine, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is supporting an effort to reduce global dependence on Russia and unleash American energy. The bill, the Energy Security Cooperation with Allied Partners in Europe Act (ESCAPE Act), would supplement European energy needs with American liquid natural gas, removing a lever of Russian influence.

“The Biden administration has made us more reliant on Russia for our energy needs, and their appeasement of our adversaries has led to Putin’s continued aggression towards Ukraine. This bill will unleash the American energy sector and help reduce our NATO allies’ dependence on adversaries, and in turn boost our economic interests and protect our national security,” said Senator Ernst.

The Energy Security Cooperation with Allied Partners in Europe Act or the “ESCAPE Act”:

· Directs the U.S. permanent representative to NATO to work with NATO member states to address energy security for the organization’s members and partners in Europe and Eurasia.

· Calls for a comprehensive U.S. government transatlantic energy strategy that focuses on increasing the energy security of our NATO allies and partners and increasing American energy exports to those countries.

· Requires the Secretary of Energy to expedite approvals of natural gas exports to NATO allies, Japan and any other foreign country where exports of natural gas would promote the national security interests of the United States.

· Authorizes mandatory U.S. sanctions on the development of Russian energy pipeline projects, such as Nord Stream 2.