Guth Authors Vaccine Accident Bill

Anti-vaccine mandate bills are going through both the Iowa House and Senate which prohibit further mandates on the public regarding vaccinations and masking. Part of this stems from health issues which have developed as a consequence of taking the vaccine. Although allegedly rare, cases have been reported to the effect.

Iowa Senator Dennis Guth wants better accountability regarding vaccine accident cases.

Guth believes that there have been questionable cases which have not gone reported and need to be for a better understanding of the impact that the vaccine actually has.

Some residents have allegedly reported physical effects, paralysis, or even death after receiving the vaccination. Documentation of these cases has been insufficient.

The measure is moving through the House for consideration.