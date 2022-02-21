Winter Weather Advisory in Effect

Just as we began to enjoy temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s, old man winter has something to say about it. Freezing drizzle will move into the area along with colder temperatures. A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation will move in afterwards which will transition to all snow overnight and into at least Tuesday morning.

Roads may become a little hazardous during the trek to work, but area road crews are assuring the public that they will do the best they can to make them safe. The Iowa counties affected include Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Cerro Gordo, Humboldt, and Worth. In Minnesota, Faribault and Freeborn Counties will see heavier wintry precipitation in the form of 3-5 inches of snow. The Iowa counties may see from 1-3 inches of snow before the storm system passes.

Travelers to the Twin Cities may see anywhere from 10 to 14 inches of snow particularly the further north you go.

For the local area, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. This is due to the combination of possible icing, snow, and winds. The advisory continues until 6pm on Tuesday.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Roger Valchelk explained the situation.

Forecasters are calling for a tenth of an inch of ice accumulating on sidewalks and roadways. The snow accumulations play a role, and they are also calling for north winds increasing from 20 to 35 mph by Tuesday morning which will lead to blowing and drifting snow. This may lower visibilities on the roads for morning commuters.

If you are traveling on either Iowa or Minnesota roadway, make sure you have an emergency kit of water, food, a shovel, cell phone and charger, and blankets. Officials urge all travelers and commuters to slow down and use caution while driving.