Pearl G. Barkema, 102, of Garner passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 25, 2022, at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Thursday at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church or Gateway Hospice.

