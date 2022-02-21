NIACC, Smithfield Foods Sign 3 Students to New Apprenticeship Program

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) and Smithfield Foods, Inc. have partnered to offer a new maintenance technician apprenticeship program in the Mason City area. The program provides hands-on engineering and mechanical training to Smithfield employees at the company’s Mason City, IA facility as they work toward an Industrial Maintenance & Mechanics (IMM) associate of science degree from NIACC. Three students have signed to the inaugural program as of Jan. 17.

Smithfield’s maintenance technician apprenticeship programs across the U.S. entail approximately three years of classroom learning and an additional year of hands-on training with experienced technicians at local Smithfield facilities. Student apprentices receive free college tuition, an associate degree, federal journeyman’s certifications and full-time salary and benefits as they progress through the program.

“Partnering with Smithfield to meet the needs of their workforce through NIACC training has been an excellent opportunity to support our local employers,” said Melinda McGregor, Director of Emerging Workforce Solutions at NIACC.

“We’re excited to partner with NIACC and continue our work to develop the next generation of manufacturing professionals in Mason City,” said Clarence Scott, Talent Acquisition Specialist for Maintenance & Engineering for Smithfield Foods. “It’s our pleasure to welcome these new apprentices to their careers at Smithfield.”

Smithfield’s inaugural apprenticeship program with Wayne Community College (WCC) in Goldsboro, N.C. was honored by the North Carolina Community College System last year for its innovative approach to supporting workers, businesses and local economies. The company has expanded the program to include partnerships with colleges near Smithfield facilities in MO, Neb., Iowa and Ill.

Additional career opportunities are available with the company at this link.