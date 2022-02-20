Wright Board to Meet Tuesday

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday instead of the usual Monday morning meeting due to the Presidents Day holiday. The board will hear from the Wright County Emergency Operations Center on the current status of COVID-19 infections and vaccinations. Cases have been declining in the county.

At 9:15am, Shelley Zabel and Mickie Shubin with CFR will ask for their annual funding from the county.

Wright County Secondary Roads Engineer Adam Clemons will address the board about the need to approve Resolution 2022-15 which addresses the establishment of a 5-ton embargo on bridges. He will also update the board on the current status of secondary roads in the county.

The meeting will conclude with a 10am update by Raejean Chapman of the Wright County Trails Committee.