Worth Board to Meet Monday

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to review the condition of secondary roads. Worth County Secondary Roads Engineer Richard Brumm will review maintenance on the roads and snow removal.

The board will appoint appraisers for Drainage Districts 11, 13, 24, 34, 37, 49, and 52. They will review drainage claims and other general matters.

Appointments will not end there. The board will also nominate members to the NIACOG (Revolving Loan Fund Committee and the County Eminent Domain Compensation Board.

Like many of their neighboring counties, the board is looking at the current shortage of Emergency Medical Technician volunteers. The board may come up some ideas on how to handle the issue during the meeting.