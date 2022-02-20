Hancock County Board to Discuss Property Tax Levy

The Hancock County Board will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am due to the Presidents Day holiday. The board will open the meeting with a public hearing on the proposed property tax levy and maximum property tax dollars for Fiscal Year 2022-23. After hearing from the public on the measure, the board will vote on approving it.

The board will then look at the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The board will set a date and time for the public to voice their opinion on the measure.

The board will hear from Mike Birchem of Fort and Schlegal Accounting firm. His company has been performing the annual audit on the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget. It is expected that the audit will turn up no errors and the board will vote to accept it.

Supervisors have asked an engineering firm on the work that is needed in Drainage District 57. The board will hold an 11am formal hearing to discuss the results found in the engineer’s report. The public will have a chance to ask questions and forward opinions on the cleanup and repairs in the district.