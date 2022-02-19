Unclaimed Money Part of the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt

Local residents may have unclaimed money coming to them and that is a good reason for you to be sure you haven’t missed out. State Treasurer, Michael Fitzgerald, says his office may be holding some or your dollars.

The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt seeks to get that money back to those who maybe didn’t even know they had it coming.

Fitzgerald says there are a lot of ways people leave money behind.

Fitzgerald says you can go to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt website and enter your name to see if there’s anything there that belongs to you.

Go to www.greatiowatreasurehunt.gov to see if you have any unclaimed money.