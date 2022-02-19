Sports

STATE WRESTLING: Full results from the Class 1A quarterfinal and consolation round

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal26 mins agoLast Updated: February 19, 2022

With a wrap up of the round here’s KIOW’s Karl Wooldridge

1A quarterfinal match-by-match results

WINNERS IN BLUE HEAD TO SEMIFINAL 

 

106 Lucas Oldenkamp Lake Mills Freshman 41-7 4-1 Caleb Coffin Don Bosco Senior 19-2
106 Jayden Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Freshman 49-1 11-2 Brock Shaha Mount Ayr Freshman 34-10
113 Hayden Helgeson Lake Mills Freshman 41-6 4-2 Brody Brisker Wilton Sophomore 46-1
120 Garret Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Junior 51-0 6-1 Andrew Kimball Don Bosco Sophomore 24-16
126 Kendrick Huck Nashua-Plainfield Junior 38-11 20-5 4:21 Marcel Lopez New London Senior 52-0
126 Tanner Arjes North Butler Sophomore 41-4 6-4 Quincy Happel Lisbon Senior 41-4
132 Dustin Dawson Eagle Grove Junior 34-13 1:13 Gable Porter Underwood Junior 43-0
138 Clayton McDonough Central Springs Senior 51-0 7-0 Kaiden Knaack Don Bosco Sophomore 31-11
138 Kellen Smith West Hancock Sophomore 49-4 14-4 Hayden Fischer AHSTW Senior 46-9
145 Bryce McDonough Central Springs Senior 50-1 5-4 Carson Klostermann Alburnett Junior 46-3
152 McKade Munn Nashua-Plainfield Senior 49-6 20-11 Dominic Lopez New London Junior 52-0
160 Kane Zuehl West Hancock Senior 47-7 3:20 Maximus Magayna Columbus Catholic Sophomore 47-3
160 Lawson Losee Riceville Senior 39-4 3-2 Cade Molyneux Sigourney Senior 43-6
170 MaKade Bloker North Butler Sophomore 32-6 1:12 Aiden Udell Iowa City Regina Senior 34-3
195 Kolben Miller North Butler Senior 44-3 1:11 Cayden Miller Midland Wyoming Senior 45-0
220 Mathew Francis West Hancock Senior 52-0 5-2 Logan Wright West Branch Sophomore 45-6
285 Chet Buss North Butler Senior 44-0 3:07 Megaeska Kalskett West Monona Senior 40-7

Second-Round Consolation match-by-match

WINNERS IN BLUE WILL MAKE THE MEDAL STAND 

106 Lucas Oldenkamp Lake Mills Freshman 12-9 Dalton Ervin Moravia Senior 39-8
106 Mack Morgan Eagle Grove Sophomore 32-11 5-1 Brock Shaha Mount Ayr Freshman 34-11
113 Landon Price North Union Freshman 36-3 4:52 Hayden Helgeson Lake Mills Freshman 42-7
113 Hayden Helgeson Lake Mills Freshman 41-6 4:52 Landon Price North Union Freshman 37-4
113 Nic Brase Nashua-Plainfield Freshman 38-14 4:40 Cael Judisch Sumner-Fredricksburg Senior 32-2
126 Kendrick Huck Nashua-Plainfield Junior 38-11 3-2 Keagen Riley Sioux Central Junior 15-4
126 Tanner Arjes North Butler Sophomore 41-4 12-4 Ethan Gast Durant Senior 39-5
132 Brock Mathers Central Springs Senior 30-5 7-4 Dustin Dawson Eagle Grove Junior 34-14
132 Dustin Dawson Eagle Grove Junior 34-13 7-4 Brock Mathers Central Springs Senior 31-6
138 Trey Nelson Nashua-Plainfield Senior 45-10 4:32 Cael Bridgewater North Linn Junior 26-3
152 McKade Munn Nashua-Plainfield Senior 50-7 18-2 4:00 Wyatt VanderWerff Jesup Sophomore 24-12
160 Kane Zuehl West Hancock Senior 48-8 9-2 Caleb Iliff Treynor Senior 36-8
170 MaKade Bloker North Butler Sophomore 32-6 2:27 Kolby Scott MVAO Junior 41-6
170 Drake Tiedemann Northwood-Kensett Senior 43-1 3-2 Aiden Zook North Tama Senior 38-6
195 Kolben Miller North Butler Senior 44-3 0:43 Chase Wickwire Belle Plaine Junior 32-10
220 Wyatt Hanna Lake Mills Freshman 38-13 2:32 Jayden Soard South Central Calhoun Senior 48-2
285 Mitchell Marr Riceville Senior 39-5 5:01 Megaeska Kalskett West Monona Senior 40-8

Local and semi-local semifinalist

106 Jayden Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Freshman Cael Morrow Akron-Westfield Sophomore 42-2
120 Garret Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Junior Blake Allen Underwood Sophomore 37-1
138 Clayton McDonough Central Springs Senior Kellen Smith West Hancock Sophomore 51-4
138 Kellen Smith West Hancock Sophomore Clayton McDonough Central Springs Senior 53-0
145 Bryce McDonough Central Springs Senior Hagen Heistand Underwood Senior 48-3
160 Lawson Losee Riceville Senior Cullen Koedam West Sioux Senior 48-0
220 Mathew Francis West Hancock Senior Jonah Clark Waco Senior 46-1
285 Chet Buss North Butler Senior Ryley Snell I-35 Senior 36-1
Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal26 mins agoLast Updated: February 19, 2022
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button