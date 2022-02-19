Sports
STATE WRESTLING: Full results from the Class 1A quarterfinal and consolation round
With a wrap up of the round here’s KIOW’s Karl Wooldridge
1A quarterfinal match-by-match results
WINNERS IN BLUE HEAD TO SEMIFINAL
|106
|Lucas Oldenkamp
|Lake Mills
|Freshman
|41-7
|4-1
|Caleb Coffin
|Don Bosco
|Senior
|19-2
|106
|Jayden Rinken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Freshman
|49-1
|11-2
|Brock Shaha
|Mount Ayr
|Freshman
|34-10
|113
|Hayden Helgeson
|Lake Mills
|Freshman
|41-6
|4-2
|Brody Brisker
|Wilton
|Sophomore
|46-1
|120
|Garret Rinken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|51-0
|6-1
|Andrew Kimball
|Don Bosco
|Sophomore
|24-16
|126
|Kendrick Huck
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|38-11
|20-5 4:21
|Marcel Lopez
|New London
|Senior
|52-0
|126
|Tanner Arjes
|North Butler
|Sophomore
|41-4
|6-4
|Quincy Happel
|Lisbon
|Senior
|41-4
|132
|Dustin Dawson
|Eagle Grove
|Junior
|34-13
|1:13
|Gable Porter
|Underwood
|Junior
|43-0
|138
|Clayton McDonough
|Central Springs
|Senior
|51-0
|7-0
|Kaiden Knaack
|Don Bosco
|Sophomore
|31-11
|138
|Kellen Smith
|West Hancock
|Sophomore
|49-4
|14-4
|Hayden Fischer
|AHSTW
|Senior
|46-9
|145
|Bryce McDonough
|Central Springs
|Senior
|50-1
|5-4
|Carson Klostermann
|Alburnett
|Junior
|46-3
|152
|McKade Munn
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|49-6
|20-11
|Dominic Lopez
|New London
|Junior
|52-0
|160
|Kane Zuehl
|West Hancock
|Senior
|47-7
|3:20
|Maximus Magayna
|Columbus Catholic
|Sophomore
|47-3
|160
|Lawson Losee
|Riceville
|Senior
|39-4
|3-2
|Cade Molyneux
|Sigourney
|Senior
|43-6
|170
|MaKade Bloker
|North Butler
|Sophomore
|32-6
|1:12
|Aiden Udell
|Iowa City Regina
|Senior
|34-3
|195
|Kolben Miller
|North Butler
|Senior
|44-3
|1:11
|Cayden Miller
|Midland Wyoming
|Senior
|45-0
|220
|Mathew Francis
|West Hancock
|Senior
|52-0
|5-2
|Logan Wright
|West Branch
|Sophomore
|45-6
|285
|Chet Buss
|North Butler
|Senior
|44-0
|3:07
|Megaeska Kalskett
|West Monona
|Senior
|40-7
Second-Round Consolation match-by-match
WINNERS IN BLUE WILL MAKE THE MEDAL STAND
|106
|Lucas Oldenkamp
|Lake Mills
|Freshman
|12-9
|Dalton Ervin
|Moravia
|Senior
|39-8
|106
|Mack Morgan
|Eagle Grove
|Sophomore
|32-11
|5-1
|Brock Shaha
|Mount Ayr
|Freshman
|34-11
|113
|Landon Price
|North Union
|Freshman
|36-3
|4:52
|Hayden Helgeson
|Lake Mills
|Freshman
|42-7
|113
|Hayden Helgeson
|Lake Mills
|Freshman
|41-6
|4:52
|Landon Price
|North Union
|Freshman
|37-4
|113
|Nic Brase
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Freshman
|38-14
|4:40
|Cael Judisch
|Sumner-Fredricksburg
|Senior
|32-2
|126
|Kendrick Huck
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|38-11
|3-2
|Keagen Riley
|Sioux Central
|Junior
|15-4
|126
|Tanner Arjes
|North Butler
|Sophomore
|41-4
|12-4
|Ethan Gast
|Durant
|Senior
|39-5
|132
|Brock Mathers
|Central Springs
|Senior
|30-5
|7-4
|Dustin Dawson
|Eagle Grove
|Junior
|34-14
|132
|Dustin Dawson
|Eagle Grove
|Junior
|34-13
|7-4
|Brock Mathers
|Central Springs
|Senior
|31-6
|138
|Trey Nelson
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|45-10
|4:32
|Cael Bridgewater
|North Linn
|Junior
|26-3
|152
|McKade Munn
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|50-7
|18-2 4:00
|Wyatt VanderWerff
|Jesup
|Sophomore
|24-12
|160
|Kane Zuehl
|West Hancock
|Senior
|48-8
|9-2
|Caleb Iliff
|Treynor
|Senior
|36-8
|170
|MaKade Bloker
|North Butler
|Sophomore
|32-6
|2:27
|Kolby Scott
|MVAO
|Junior
|41-6
|170
|Drake Tiedemann
|Northwood-Kensett
|Senior
|43-1
|3-2
|Aiden Zook
|North Tama
|Senior
|38-6
|195
|Kolben Miller
|North Butler
|Senior
|44-3
|0:43
|Chase Wickwire
|Belle Plaine
|Junior
|32-10
|220
|Wyatt Hanna
|Lake Mills
|Freshman
|38-13
|2:32
|Jayden Soard
|South Central Calhoun
|Senior
|48-2
|285
|Mitchell Marr
|Riceville
|Senior
|39-5
|5:01
|Megaeska Kalskett
|West Monona
|Senior
|40-8
Local and semi-local semifinalist
|106
|Jayden Rinken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Freshman
|Cael Morrow
|Akron-Westfield
|Sophomore
|42-2
|120
|Garret Rinken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|Blake Allen
|Underwood
|Sophomore
|37-1
|138
|Clayton McDonough
|Central Springs
|Senior
|Kellen Smith
|West Hancock
|Sophomore
|51-4
|138
|Kellen Smith
|West Hancock
|Sophomore
|Clayton McDonough
|Central Springs
|Senior
|53-0
|145
|Bryce McDonough
|Central Springs
|Senior
|Hagen Heistand
|Underwood
|Senior
|48-3
|160
|Lawson Losee
|Riceville
|Senior
|Cullen Koedam
|West Sioux
|Senior
|48-0
|220
|Mathew Francis
|West Hancock
|Senior
|Jonah Clark
|Waco
|Senior
|46-1
|285
|Chet Buss
|North Butler
|Senior
|Ryley Snell
|I-35
|Senior
|36-1