Sports
STATE WRESTLING: Full Class 2A semifinal and consolation recap
KIOW’s Karl Wooldridge is in Des Moines
Match-by-Match semifinal match ups
WINNERS in blue will wrestle for state titles
|126
|Tucker Stangel
|Osage
|Sophomore
|50-2
|6-4 UTB
|Matthew Beem
|Glenwood
|Sophomore
|23-3
|152
|Garrett Seaba
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|41-3
|5-3
|Hunter Worthen
|Union
|Senior
|46-1
|152
|Chase Thomas
|Osage
|Junior
|40-6
|3-2
|Gabe Sanders
|Vinton-Shellsburg
|Senior
|23-0
|160
|Nicholas Fox
|Osage
|Junior
|47-3
|1:39
|Allen Catour
|Davenport Assumption
|Senior
|32-1
|160
|Carl Barkema
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Senior
|46-5
|3-0
|Dawson Bond
|Red Oak
|Junior
|42-5
|220
|Barrett Muller
|Osage
|Junior
|45-6
|5-3
|Jaxon Cherry
|Webster City
|Sophomore
|35-5
Match-by-match consolation round
Winners in blue will continue on the backside, loser will wrestle for 7th/8th place today.
|113
|Jack Showalter
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Senior
|44-7
|4-3
|Cole Schmauss
|Crestwood
|Senior
|35-5
|126
|Max Currier
|Clear Lake
|Junior
|26-6
|9-2
|Derrick Bass
|Davenport Assumption
|Junior
|21-6
|132
|Anders Kittleson
|Osage
|Sophomore
|29-1
|10-3
|Tyce Ruffridge
|Pocahontas Area
|Senior
|38-6
|138
|Kellen Moore
|Forest City
|Junior
|33-3
|5-4
|Ty Koedam
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|Junior
|50-9
|145
|Max Gast
|Osage
|Sophomore
|40-9
|1:24
|Hunter Steffans
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|Junior
|47-8
|170
|Mack Seaba
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Junior
|35-15
|15-1
|Jarrett Roos
|Sheldon-S. O’ Brien
|Sophomore
|43-5
|195
|Cole Jeffries
|Osage
|Junior
|37-12
|9-6
|Henry Christensen
|Ballard
|Freshman
|32-11
|285
|Daniel Chavez
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|36-8
|5:49
|Logan Green
|Clarinda
|Senior
|40-2
local and semi-local STATE TITLE MATCHES
|120
|Garret Rinken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|54-0
|Brandon Paez
|Lisbon
|Junior
|36-1
|138
|Kellen Smith
|West Hancock
|Sophomore
|52-4
|Cade Siebrecht
|Lisbon
|Senior
|38-4
|152
|Garrett Seaba
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|41-3
|Gabe Sanders
|Vinton-Shellsburg
|Senior
|24-0
|160
|Nicholas Fox
|Osage
|Junior
|49-3
|Carl Barkema
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Senior
|48-5
|160
|Carl Barkema
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Senior
|46-5
|Nicholas Fox
|Osage
|Junior
|49-3
|160
|Lawson Losee
|Riceville
|Senior
|42-4
|Maximus Magayna
|Columbus Catholic
|Sophomore
|49-3
|220
|Barrett Muller
|Osage
|Junior
|45-6
|Gavin Bridgewater
|South Tama County
|Sophomore
|40-6
|285
|Chet Buss
|North Butler
|Senior
|47-0
|Rex Johnsen
|Logan-Magnolia
|Senior
|38-4
2A local and semi-local backside matches
Will be on KIOW Saturday morning
|126
|Tucker Stangel
|Osage
|Sophomore
|50-3
|Derrick Bass
|Davenport Assumption
|Junior
|22-6
|132
|Anders Kittleson
|Osage
|Sophomore
|Caleb Olson
|Union
|Sophomore
|45-5
|152
|Chase Thomas
|Osage
|Junior
|40-6
|Logan Peyton
|West Delaware
|Junior
|37-9
|195
|Cole Jeffries
|Osage
|Junior
|Carter Smuck
|Winterset
|Junior
|42-8
2A 7th/8th place matches
|7TH/8TH
|113
|Jack Showalter
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Senior
|Brayden Bohnsack
|Union
|Freshman
|41-7
|7TH/8TH
|126
|Max Currier
|Clear Lake
|Junior
|Nick Koch
|North Fayette Valley
|Junior
|41-7
|7TH/8TH
|138
|Kellen Moore
|Forest City
|Junior
|Sir Brando Watts
|Bishop Heelan
|Sophomore
|38-8
|7TH/8TH
|145
|Max Gast
|Osage
|Sophomore
|Joshua Zeman
|West Liberty
|Junior
|36-14
|7TH/8TH
|170
|Mack Seaba
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Junior
|Eli Thorson
|Roland-Story
|Senior
|28-7
|7TH/8TH
|285
|Daniel Chavez
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|Nick Bronstad
|Okoboji
|Senior
|38-9