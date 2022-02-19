Sports

STATE WRESTLING: Full Class 2A semifinal and consolation recap

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal10 seconds agoLast Updated: February 19, 2022
KIOW File photo - Wells Fargo Arena

KIOW’s Karl Wooldridge is in Des Moines

 

Match-by-Match semifinal match ups

WINNERS in blue will wrestle for state titles 

126 Tucker Stangel Osage Sophomore 50-2 6-4 UTB Matthew Beem Glenwood Sophomore 23-3
152 Garrett Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 41-3 5-3 Hunter Worthen Union Senior 46-1
152 Chase Thomas Osage Junior 40-6 3-2 Gabe Sanders Vinton-Shellsburg Senior 23-0
160 Nicholas Fox Osage Junior 47-3 1:39 Allen Catour Davenport Assumption Senior 32-1
160 Carl Barkema Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 46-5 3-0 Dawson Bond Red Oak Junior 42-5
220 Barrett Muller Osage Junior 45-6 5-3 Jaxon Cherry Webster City Sophomore 35-5

 

Match-by-match consolation round

Winners in blue will continue on the backside, loser will wrestle for 7th/8th place today.  

113 Jack Showalter Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 44-7 4-3 Cole Schmauss Crestwood Senior 35-5
126 Max Currier Clear Lake Junior 26-6 9-2 Derrick Bass Davenport Assumption Junior 21-6
132 Anders Kittleson Osage Sophomore 29-1 10-3 Tyce Ruffridge Pocahontas Area Senior 38-6
138 Kellen Moore Forest City Junior 33-3 5-4 Ty Koedam Sergeant Bluff-Luton Junior 50-9
145 Max Gast Osage Sophomore 40-9 1:24 Hunter Steffans Sergeant Bluff-Luton Junior 47-8
170 Mack Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Junior 35-15 15-1 Jarrett Roos Sheldon-S. O’ Brien Sophomore 43-5
195 Cole Jeffries Osage Junior 37-12 9-6 Henry Christensen Ballard Freshman 32-11
285 Daniel Chavez Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 36-8 5:49 Logan Green Clarinda Senior 40-2

local and semi-local STATE TITLE MATCHES

120 Garret Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Junior 54-0 Brandon Paez Lisbon Junior 36-1
138 Kellen Smith West Hancock Sophomore 52-4 Cade Siebrecht Lisbon Senior 38-4
152 Garrett Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 41-3 Gabe Sanders Vinton-Shellsburg Senior 24-0
160 Nicholas Fox Osage Junior 49-3 Carl Barkema Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 48-5
160 Carl Barkema Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 46-5 Nicholas Fox Osage Junior 49-3
160 Lawson Losee Riceville Senior 42-4 Maximus Magayna Columbus Catholic Sophomore 49-3
220 Barrett Muller Osage Junior 45-6 Gavin Bridgewater South Tama County Sophomore 40-6
285 Chet Buss North Butler Senior 47-0 Rex Johnsen Logan-Magnolia Senior 38-4

2A local and semi-local backside matches

Will be on KIOW Saturday morning

126 Tucker Stangel Osage Sophomore 50-3 Derrick Bass Davenport Assumption Junior 22-6
132 Anders Kittleson Osage Sophomore Caleb Olson Union Sophomore 45-5
152 Chase Thomas Osage Junior 40-6 Logan Peyton West Delaware Junior 37-9
195 Cole Jeffries Osage Junior Carter Smuck Winterset Junior 42-8

 

2A 7th/8th place matches

7TH/8TH 113 Jack Showalter Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior Brayden Bohnsack Union Freshman 41-7
7TH/8TH 126 Max Currier Clear Lake Junior Nick Koch North Fayette Valley Junior 41-7
7TH/8TH 138 Kellen Moore Forest City Junior Sir Brando Watts Bishop Heelan Sophomore 38-8
7TH/8TH 145 Max Gast Osage Sophomore Joshua Zeman West Liberty Junior 36-14
7TH/8TH 170 Mack Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Junior Eli Thorson Roland-Story Senior 28-7
7TH/8TH 285 Daniel Chavez Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior Nick Bronstad Okoboji Senior 38-9

 

