STATE WRESTLING: Full Class 1A semifinal and consolation recap

The final session before we hand out medals took place last night and KIOW’s Karl Wooldridge has the recap:

Class 1A semifinal match-by-match recap

Winners in blue will head to the finals

106 Jayden Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Freshman 7-3 Cael Morrow Akron-Westfield Sophomore 42-2 120 Garret Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Junior 5-0 Blake Allen Underwood Sophomore 37-1 138 Clayton McDonough Central Springs Senior 5-4 2OT Kellen Smith West Hancock Sophomore 51-4 138 Kellen Smith West Hancock Sophomore 5-4 2OT Clayton McDonough Central Springs Senior 53-0 145 Bryce McDonough Central Springs Senior 8-7 Hagen Heistand Underwood Senior 48-3 160 Lawson Losee Riceville Senior 8-0 Cullen Koedam West Sioux Senior 48-0 220 Mathew Francis West Hancock Senior 6-3 Jonah Clark Waco Senior 46-1 285 Chet Buss North Butler Senior 3:15 Ryley Snell I-35 Senior 36-1

Class 1A consolation round match-by-match

Winners in Blue will continue on the backside Saturday morning, loser will wrestle for 7th/8th place.

106 Mack Morgan Eagle Grove Sophomore 1:03 Rowdy Neighbor Alburnett Freshman 41-13 113 Hayden Helgeson Lake Mills Freshman 3-0 Cael Judisch Sumner-Fredricksburg Senior 33-2 126 Kendrick Huck Nashua-Plainfield Junior 40-12 8-0 Tanner Arjes North Butler Sophomore 43-5 126 Tanner Arjes North Butler Sophomore 43-5 8-0 Kendrick Huck Nashua-Plainfield Junior 40-12 132 Brock Mathers Central Springs Senior 9-0 Joe Ebaugh Denver Senior 39-7 138 Trey Nelson Nashua-Plainfield Senior 6-4 OT Quinten Aney Mediapolis Senior 42-2 152 McKade Munn Nashua-Plainfield Senior 10-3 Shea Parkis Kuemper Catholic Senior 40-5 160 Kane Zuehl West Hancock Senior 13-1 Kaden Broer West Monona Junior 43-7 170 MaKade Bloker North Butler Sophomore 5-3 Denver Pauley AHSTW Senior 47-6 195 Kolben Miller North Butler Senior 3:37 Matthew Wirtz Emmetsburg Senior 39-1 285 Mitchell Marr Riceville Senior 9-5 Daniel Gregory Treynor Junior 41-8

ALL CLASSES Local and semi-local STATE TITLE MATCHES

120 Garret Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Junior 54-0 Brandon Paez Lisbon Junior 36-1 138 Kellen Smith West Hancock Sophomore 52-4 Cade Siebrecht Lisbon Senior 38-4 152 Garrett Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 41-3 Gabe Sanders Vinton-Shellsburg Senior 24-0 160 Nicholas Fox Osage Junior 49-3 Carl Barkema Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 48-5 160 Carl Barkema Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 46-5 Nicholas Fox Osage Junior 49-3 160 Lawson Losee Riceville Senior 42-4 Maximus Magayna Columbus Catholic Sophomore 49-3 220 Barrett Muller Osage Junior 45-6 Gavin Bridgewater South Tama County Sophomore 40-6 285 Chet Buss North Butler Senior 47-0 Rex Johnsen Logan-Magnolia Senior 38-4

Consolation semifinal matches that will be wrestled on KIOW Saturday morning

106 Mack Morgan Eagle Grove Sophomore Brock Morris Cascade Freshman 49-5 106 Jayden Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Freshman Case Monat North Tama Sophomore 35-8 126 Tanner Arjes North Butler Sophomore Cameron Clark West Sioux Senior 47-2 138 Clayton McDonough Central Springs Senior Trey Nelson Nashua-Plainfield Senior 48-11 138 Trey Nelson Nashua-Plainfield Senior Clayton McDonough Central Springs Senior 53-1 145 Bryce McDonough Central Springs Senior Kale Munson Ogden Junior 46-3 160 Kane Zuehl West Hancock Senior Cullen Koedam West Sioux Senior 48-1 170 MaKade Bloker North Butler Sophomore Max Kohl Lisbon Senior 41-4 220 Mathew Francis West Hancock Senior Jayden Soard South Central Calhoun Senior 50-2 285 Mitchell Marr Riceville Senior Cody Fox East Buchanan Sophomore 37-2

7th/8th place matches that will be wrestled on KIOW Saturday morning