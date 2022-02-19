Sports
STATE WRESTLING: Full Class 1A semifinal and consolation recap
The final session before we hand out medals took place last night and KIOW’s Karl Wooldridge has the recap:
Class 1A semifinal match-by-match recap
Winners in blue will head to the finals
|106
|Jayden Rinken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Freshman
|7-3
|Cael Morrow
|Akron-Westfield
|Sophomore
|42-2
|120
|Garret Rinken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|5-0
|Blake Allen
|Underwood
|Sophomore
|37-1
|138
|Clayton McDonough
|Central Springs
|Senior
|5-4 2OT
|Kellen Smith
|West Hancock
|Sophomore
|51-4
|145
|Bryce McDonough
|Central Springs
|Senior
|8-7
|Hagen Heistand
|Underwood
|Senior
|48-3
|160
|Lawson Losee
|Riceville
|Senior
|8-0
|Cullen Koedam
|West Sioux
|Senior
|48-0
|220
|Mathew Francis
|West Hancock
|Senior
|6-3
|Jonah Clark
|Waco
|Senior
|46-1
|285
|Chet Buss
|North Butler
|Senior
|3:15
|Ryley Snell
|I-35
|Senior
|36-1
Class 1A consolation round match-by-match
Winners in Blue will continue on the backside Saturday morning, loser will wrestle for 7th/8th place.
|106
|Mack Morgan
|Eagle Grove
|Sophomore
|1:03
|Rowdy Neighbor
|Alburnett
|Freshman
|41-13
|113
|Hayden Helgeson
|Lake Mills
|Freshman
|3-0
|Cael Judisch
|Sumner-Fredricksburg
|Senior
|33-2
|126
|Kendrick Huck
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|40-12
|8-0
|Tanner Arjes
|North Butler
|Sophomore
|43-5
|132
|Brock Mathers
|Central Springs
|Senior
|9-0
|Joe Ebaugh
|Denver
|Senior
|39-7
|138
|Trey Nelson
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|6-4 OT
|Quinten Aney
|Mediapolis
|Senior
|42-2
|152
|McKade Munn
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|10-3
|Shea Parkis
|Kuemper Catholic
|Senior
|40-5
|160
|Kane Zuehl
|West Hancock
|Senior
|13-1
|Kaden Broer
|West Monona
|Junior
|43-7
|170
|MaKade Bloker
|North Butler
|Sophomore
|5-3
|Denver Pauley
|AHSTW
|Senior
|47-6
|195
|Kolben Miller
|North Butler
|Senior
|3:37
|Matthew Wirtz
|Emmetsburg
|Senior
|39-1
|285
|Mitchell Marr
|Riceville
|Senior
|9-5
|Daniel Gregory
|Treynor
|Junior
|41-8
ALL CLASSES Local and semi-local STATE TITLE MATCHES
|120
|Garret Rinken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|54-0
|Brandon Paez
|Lisbon
|Junior
|36-1
|138
|Kellen Smith
|West Hancock
|Sophomore
|52-4
|Cade Siebrecht
|Lisbon
|Senior
|38-4
|152
|Garrett Seaba
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|41-3
|Gabe Sanders
|Vinton-Shellsburg
|Senior
|24-0
|160
|Nicholas Fox
|Osage
|Junior
|49-3
|Carl Barkema
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Senior
|48-5
|160
|Lawson Losee
|Riceville
|Senior
|42-4
|Maximus Magayna
|Columbus Catholic
|Sophomore
|49-3
|220
|Barrett Muller
|Osage
|Junior
|45-6
|Gavin Bridgewater
|South Tama County
|Sophomore
|40-6
|285
|Chet Buss
|North Butler
|Senior
|47-0
|Rex Johnsen
|Logan-Magnolia
|Senior
|38-4
Consolation semifinal matches that will be wrestled on KIOW Saturday morning
|106
|Mack Morgan
|Eagle Grove
|Sophomore
|Brock Morris
|Cascade
|Freshman
|49-5
|106
|Jayden Rinken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Freshman
|Case Monat
|North Tama
|Sophomore
|35-8
|126
|Tanner Arjes
|North Butler
|Sophomore
|Cameron Clark
|West Sioux
|Senior
|47-2
|145
|Bryce McDonough
|Central Springs
|Senior
|Kale Munson
|Ogden
|Junior
|46-3
|160
|Kane Zuehl
|West Hancock
|Senior
|Cullen Koedam
|West Sioux
|Senior
|48-1
|170
|MaKade Bloker
|North Butler
|Sophomore
|Max Kohl
|Lisbon
|Senior
|41-4
|220
|Mathew Francis
|West Hancock
|Senior
|Jayden Soard
|South Central Calhoun
|Senior
|50-2
|285
|Mitchell Marr
|Riceville
|Senior
|Cody Fox
|East Buchanan
|Sophomore
|37-2
7th/8th place matches that will be wrestled on KIOW Saturday morning
|7th/8th
|113
|Hayden Helgeson
|Lake Mills
|Freshman
|7th/8th
|126
|Kendrick Huck
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|7th/8th
|132
|Brock Mathers
|Central Springs
|Senior
|7th/8th
|152
|McKade Munn
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|7th/8th
|195
|Kolben Miller
|North Butler
|Senior