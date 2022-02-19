Crime & PoliceNews
Purchase Sentenced on Mischief Charges
Adam Purchase of Dubuque was sentenced on the charge of “Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on October 3, 2021. Purchase was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 30 days suspended, and ordered to pay $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine was suspended. Purchase was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.