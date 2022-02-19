Crime & PoliceNews

Michael Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 days agoLast Updated: February 14, 2022

Tyler Michael of Forest City pled guilty to “Disorderly Conduct,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on September 13, 2021. Michael was ordered to pay a $105.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Michael also pled guilty to “Interference with Official Acts,” a simple misdemeanor, and was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 days agoLast Updated: February 14, 2022
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button