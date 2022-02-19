AudioEducationMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Guth Reviews State Funding Legislation
The state is going forward with a school funding legislation that will increase funding and preserve additional funding for transportation in rural districts. Iowa Senator Dennis Guth believes it is a fair measure to work with this year.
The passed measure provides funding where it is most needed and gives rural schools equal footing with the more metropolitan districts.
Guth and the Iowa Senate continue to work on education measures before the end of the current legislative session.