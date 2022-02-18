STATE WRESTLING: Moore falls in the final second, full Class 2A quarterfinal and consolation results

Roland-Story’s Logan Powers was granted a two-point takedown as time expired and Kellen Moore of Forest City fell in the Class 2A quarterfinals at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines. Moore and Powers went to overtime – second straight day for Kellen – after Moore wasn’t granted points as time expired in regulation. Kellen nearly escaped the sudden victory period as Powers worked hard to find the two points and was given them as the clock ran to all zeros. The Forest City coaches questioned the call, but it wasn’t overturned, and Kellen moved the back of the bracket.

KIOW’s Karl Wooldridge has the complete recap of this mornings session:

Full quarterfinal match-by-match results

WINNERS IN BLUE

106 Jayson Stevens Hampton-Dumont-CAL Sophomore 45-4 5-2 Carter West Burlington Notre Dame Sophomore 50-2 126 Tucker Stangel Osage Sophomore 50-2 7-4 Nick Koch North Fayette Valley Junior 40-5 126 Max Currier Clear Lake Junior 26-6 10-1 Jaiden Moore Benton Community Senior 38-0 132 Anders Kittleson Osage Sophomore 28-0 2-1 UTB Jonathon Burnette Spirit Lake Park Senior 38-3 138 Kellen Moore Forest City Junior 33-2 7-5 OT Logan Powers Roland-Story Sophomore 42-5 145 Cale Kirstein Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Junior 31-14 9-0 Kale Downey Clarinda Senior 38-7 152 Garrett Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 41-3 6-1 Cole Butikofer Crestwood Junior 36-4 152 Chase Thomas Osage Junior 40-6 7-2 2OT Isaiah Fenton Burlington Notre Dame Junior 47-6 160 Nicholas Fox Osage Junior 47-3 1:51 Logan Fairchild Winterset Freshman 27-3 160 Carl Barkema Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 46-5 8-2 Jadyn Peyton West Delaware Senior 20-1 195 Cole Jeffries Osage Junior 37-12 1:19 CJ Hisler Webster City Junior 28-5 220 Barrett Muller Osage Junior 45-6 4:20 Tyler Binning Clarke Senior 30-9 285 Daniel Chavez Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 36-8 5-0 Easton Fleshman West Lyon Senior 44-1

Local and semi-local semifinal matches.

KIOW AIRTIME 2:30 PM

126 Tucker Stangel Osage Sophomore 50-2 Matthew beem Glenwood Sophomore 23-3 152 Garrett Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 41-3 Hunter Worthen Union Senior 46-1 152 Chase Thomas Osage Junior 40-6 Gabe Sanders Vinton-Shellsburg Senior 23-0 160 Nicholas Fox Osage Junior 47-3 Allen Catour Davenport Assumption Senior 32-1 160 Carl Barkema Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 46-5 Dawson Bond Red Oak Junior 42-5 220 Barrett Muller Osage Junior 45-6 Jaxon Cherry Webster City Sophomore 35-5

Full 2A CONSOLATION RESULTS

WINNERS IN BLUE WILL BE ON THE PODIUM

106 Isaac Wilson Algona Freshman 40-8 10-1 Emmitt Newton Davis County Freshman 46-3 106 Jayson Stevens Hampton-Dumont-CAL Sophomore 45-5 1:11 Aiden Smith Atlantic Freshman 49-8 113 Jack Showalter Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 44-7 3:42 Aldin Swanson Vinton-Shellsburg Sophomore 28-8 120 Tate Slagle Algona Freshman 41-7 5:26 Caelan Oakes-Sudhish Southeast Valley Junior 42-5 126 Max Currier Clear Lake Junior 26-6 8-1 Dawson Bonnett Albia Senior 36-6 132 Anders Kittleson Osage Sophomore 29-1 6-3 Noah Parmelee Sergeant Bluff-Luton Senior 33-5 138 Kellen Moore Forest City Junior 33-3 1-0 Tate O’Shea Burlington Notre Dame Junior 41-8 145 Cale Kirstein Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Junior 31-15 12-5 Max Gast Osage Sophomore 40-9 145 Max Gast Osage Sophomore 40-9 12-5 Cale Kirstein Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Junior 31-15 170 Mack Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Junior 35-15 1:57 River Belger Burlington Notre Dame Senior 37-7 195 Cole Jeffries Osage Junior 37-12 3:31 Dacoda Marvets Union Senior 28-16 285 Daniel Chavez Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 36-8 5-2 Cole Sigler Anamosa Junior 31-11

Local and semi-local consolation semifinal matches.