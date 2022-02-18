Sports
STATE WRESTLING: Moore falls in the final second, full Class 2A quarterfinal and consolation results
Roland-Story’s Logan Powers was granted a two-point takedown as time expired and Kellen Moore of Forest City fell in the Class 2A quarterfinals at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines. Moore and Powers went to overtime – second straight day for Kellen – after Moore wasn’t granted points as time expired in regulation. Kellen nearly escaped the sudden victory period as Powers worked hard to find the two points and was given them as the clock ran to all zeros. The Forest City coaches questioned the call, but it wasn’t overturned, and Kellen moved the back of the bracket.
KIOW’s Karl Wooldridge has the complete recap of this mornings session:
Full quarterfinal match-by-match results
WINNERS IN BLUE
|106
|Jayson Stevens
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Sophomore
|45-4
|5-2
|Carter West
|Burlington Notre Dame
|Sophomore
|50-2
|126
|Tucker Stangel
|Osage
|Sophomore
|50-2
|7-4
|Nick Koch
|North Fayette Valley
|Junior
|40-5
|126
|Max Currier
|Clear Lake
|Junior
|26-6
|10-1
|Jaiden Moore
|Benton Community
|Senior
|38-0
|132
|Anders Kittleson
|Osage
|Sophomore
|28-0
|2-1 UTB
|Jonathon Burnette
|Spirit Lake Park
|Senior
|38-3
|138
|Kellen Moore
|Forest City
|Junior
|33-2
|7-5 OT
|Logan Powers
|Roland-Story
|Sophomore
|42-5
|145
|Cale Kirstein
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Junior
|31-14
|9-0
|Kale Downey
|Clarinda
|Senior
|38-7
|152
|Garrett Seaba
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|41-3
|6-1
|Cole Butikofer
|Crestwood
|Junior
|36-4
|152
|Chase Thomas
|Osage
|Junior
|40-6
|7-2 2OT
|Isaiah Fenton
|Burlington Notre Dame
|Junior
|47-6
|160
|Nicholas Fox
|Osage
|Junior
|47-3
|1:51
|Logan Fairchild
|Winterset
|Freshman
|27-3
|160
|Carl Barkema
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Senior
|46-5
|8-2
|Jadyn Peyton
|West Delaware
|Senior
|20-1
|195
|Cole Jeffries
|Osage
|Junior
|37-12
|1:19
|CJ Hisler
|Webster City
|Junior
|28-5
|220
|Barrett Muller
|Osage
|Junior
|45-6
|4:20
|Tyler Binning
|Clarke
|Senior
|30-9
|285
|Daniel Chavez
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|36-8
|5-0
|Easton Fleshman
|West Lyon
|Senior
|44-1
Local and semi-local semifinal matches.
KIOW AIRTIME 2:30 PM
|126
|Tucker Stangel
|Osage
|Sophomore
|50-2
|Matthew beem
|Glenwood
|Sophomore
|23-3
|152
|Garrett Seaba
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|41-3
|Hunter Worthen
|Union
|Senior
|46-1
|152
|Chase Thomas
|Osage
|Junior
|40-6
|Gabe Sanders
|Vinton-Shellsburg
|Senior
|23-0
|160
|Nicholas Fox
|Osage
|Junior
|47-3
|Allen Catour
|Davenport Assumption
|Senior
|32-1
|160
|Carl Barkema
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Senior
|46-5
|Dawson Bond
|Red Oak
|Junior
|42-5
|220
|Barrett Muller
|Osage
|Junior
|45-6
|Jaxon Cherry
|Webster City
|Sophomore
|35-5
Full 2A CONSOLATION RESULTS
WINNERS IN BLUE WILL BE ON THE PODIUM
|106
|Isaac Wilson
|Algona
|Freshman
|40-8
|10-1
|Emmitt Newton
|Davis County
|Freshman
|46-3
|106
|Jayson Stevens
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Sophomore
|45-5
|1:11
|Aiden Smith
|Atlantic
|Freshman
|49-8
|113
|Jack Showalter
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Senior
|44-7
|3:42
|Aldin Swanson
|Vinton-Shellsburg
|Sophomore
|28-8
|120
|Tate Slagle
|Algona
|Freshman
|41-7
|5:26
|Caelan Oakes-Sudhish
|Southeast Valley
|Junior
|42-5
|126
|Max Currier
|Clear Lake
|Junior
|26-6
|8-1
|Dawson Bonnett
|Albia
|Senior
|36-6
|132
|Anders Kittleson
|Osage
|Sophomore
|29-1
|6-3
|Noah Parmelee
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|Senior
|33-5
|138
|Kellen Moore
|Forest City
|Junior
|33-3
|1-0
|Tate O’Shea
|Burlington Notre Dame
|Junior
|41-8
|145
|Cale Kirstein
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Junior
|31-15
|170
|Mack Seaba
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Junior
|35-15
|1:57
|River Belger
|Burlington Notre Dame
|Senior
|37-7
|195
|Cole Jeffries
|Osage
|Junior
|37-12
|3:31
|Dacoda Marvets
|Union
|Senior
|28-16
|285
|Daniel Chavez
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|36-8
|5-2
|Cole Sigler
|Anamosa
|Junior
|31-11
Local and semi-local consolation semifinal matches.
|113
|Jack Showalter
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Senior
|44-7
|Cole Schmauss
|Crestwood
|Senior
|35-5
|126
|Max Currier
|Clear Lake
|Junior
|26-6
|Derrick Bass
|Davenport Assumption
|Junior
|21-6
|132
|Anders Kittleson
|Osage
|Sophomore
|29-1
|Tyce Ruffridge
|Pocahontas Area
|Senior
|38-6
|138
|Kellen Moore
|Forest City
|Junior
|33-3
|Ty Koedam
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|Junior
|50-9
|145
|Max Gast
|Osage
|Sophomore
|40-9
|Hunter Steffans
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|Junior
|47-8
|170
|Mack Seaba
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Junior
|35-15
|Jarrett Roos
|Sheldon-S. O’ Brien
|Sophomore
|43-5
|195
|Cole Jeffries
|Osage
|Junior
|37-12
|Henry Christensen
|Ballard
|Freshman
|32-11
|285
|Daniel Chavez
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|36-8
|Logan Green
|Clarinda
|Senior
|40-2