STATE WRESTLING: Full Class 1A opening round and first round consultation results

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal24 mins agoLast Updated: February 18, 2022
KIOW file Photo Credit - Lake Mills Wrestling. Coach Brandenburg coaches his wrestlers at state.

Last night the small schools took the mat for their opening round and first round consultation matches and KIOW had the full coverage on KHAM b103.1 FM. KIOW’s Karl Wooldridge was in the building and has the full recap here:

Area and semi-local quarterfinalist

106 Lucas Oldenkamp Lake Mills Freshman 41-7
106 Jayden Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Freshman 49-1
113 Hayden Helgeson Lake Mills Freshman 41-6
120 Garret Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Junior 51-0
126 Kendrick Huck Nashua-Plainfield Junior 38-11
126 Tanner Arjes North Butler Sophomore 41-4
132 Dustin Dawson Eagle Grove Junior
138 Clayton McDonough Central Springs Senior 51-0
138 Kellen Smith West Hancock Sophomore 49-4
145 Bryce McDonough Central Springs Senior 50-1
152 McKade Munn Nashua-Plainfield Senior 49-6
160 Kane Zuehl West Hancock Senior 47-7
160 Lawson Losee Riceville Senior 39-4
170 MaKade Bloker North Butler Sophomore 32-6
195 Kolben Miller North Butler Senior 44-3
220 Mathew Francis West Hancock Senior 52-0
285 Chet Buss North Butler Senior 44-0

Area wrestlers who survived their wrestle backs

106 Mack Morgan Eagle Grove Sophomore 32-11
113 Landon Price North Union Freshman 36-3
113 Nic Brase Nashua-Plainfield Freshman 38-14
132 Brock Mathers Central Springs Senior 30-5
138 Trey Nelson Nashua-Plainfield Senior 45-10
170 Drake Tiedemann Northwood-Kensett Senior 43-1
220 Wyatt Hanna Lake Mills Freshman 38-13
285 Mitchell Marr Riceville Senior 39-5

Full match-by-match results of Class 1A

WINERS IN BLUE 

106 Lucas Oldenkamp Lake Mills Freshman 41-7 10-4 Jaxon Prichard Westwood, Sloan Sophomore 26-7
106 Mack Morgan Eagle Grove Sophomore 32-11 1:30 Brock Morris Cascade Freshman 47-4
106 Jayden Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Freshman 49-1 15-0 4:36 Gavin Kiger Logan-Magnolia Sophomore 31-15
113 Landon Price North Union Freshman 36-3 2:47 Corbin Reisz Logan-Magnolia Freshman 40-3
113 Nic Brase Nashua-Plainfield Freshman 38-14 1:51 East Schlabaugh Highland Junior 16-3
113 Hayden Helgeson Lake Mills Freshman 41-6 8-2 Lincoln Edwards West Branch Sophomore 29-4
120 Garret Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Junior 51-0 1:06 Chase England Bedford-Lenox Freshman 36-15
126 Kendrick Huck Nashua-Plainfield Junior 38-11 0:53 Caleb Cook Pleasantville Sophomore 36-7
126 Tanner Arjes North Butler Sophomore 41-4 4:43 Dylan Stein Bedford-Lenox Freshman 34-12
132 Dustin Dawson Eagle Grove Junior 33-13 5-2 Trever Freiburger Cascade Senior 45-7
132 Brock Mathers Central Springs Senior 30-5 9-3 Tiernan Boots Lisbon Freshman 33-12
138 Clayton McDonough Central Springs Senior 51-0 1:40 Jaxon Christensen Nodaway Valley Senior 39-11
138 Trey Nelson Nashua-Plainfield Senior 45-10 5-4 Hayden Fischer AHSTW Senior 45-9
138 Kellen Smith West Hancock Sophomore 49-4 1:15 Zachary Trott South Central Calhoun Sophomore 40-8
145 Bryce McDonough Central Springs Senior 50-1 2:41 Tristan Koehn MFL-Mar-Mac Sophomore 29-3
152 Creighton Kelly West Hancock Freshman 33-21 1:16 Wyatt Reisz Logan-Magnolia Junior 45-1
152 Alex Beaty Lake Mills Junior 38-11 7-6 David Helton Council Bluffs St. Albert Junior 40-14
152 McKade Munn Nashua-Plainfield Senior 49-6 4:46 Ryan Stiles Earlham Sophomore 32-13
160 Kane Zuehl West Hancock Senior 47-7 3-2 Jackson Boese Van Meter Junior 38-10
160 Lawson Losee Riceville Senior 39-4 18-3 5:33 Connor Grover Beckman Catholic Senior 39-10
170 Drake Tiedemann Northwood-Kensett Senior 43-1 7-3 MaKade Bloker North Butler Sophomore 32-6
170 MaKade Bloker North Butler Sophomore 32-6 7-3 Drake Tiedemann Northwood-Kensett Senior 43-1
195 Kolben Miller North Butler Senior 44-3 3:51 Logan Hageman South Winnesheik Senior 24-5
220 Mathew Francis West Hancock Senior 52-0 1:07 Isaac Olson Eagle Grove Senior 31-13
220 Isaac Olson Eagle Grove Senior 31-13 1:07 Mathew Francis West Hancock Senior 52-0
220 Wyatt Hanna Lake Mills Freshman 38-13 9-0 Logan Wright West Branch Sophomore 44-6
285 Chet Buss North Butler Senior 44-0 0:53 LJ Henkle BGM Senior 26-13
285 Mitchell Marr Riceville Senior 39-5 6:19 Mack Ortner Don Bosco Junior 25-10

 

