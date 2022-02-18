STATE WRESTLING: Full Class 1A opening round and first round consultation results

Last night the small schools took the mat for their opening round and first round consultation matches and KIOW had the full coverage on KHAM b103.1 FM. KIOW’s Karl Wooldridge was in the building and has the full recap here:
Area and semi-local quarterfinalist
|106
|Lucas Oldenkamp
|Lake Mills
|Freshman
|41-7
|106
|Jayden Rinken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Freshman
|49-1
|113
|Hayden Helgeson
|Lake Mills
|Freshman
|41-6
|120
|Garret Rinken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|51-0
|126
|Kendrick Huck
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|38-11
|126
|Tanner Arjes
|North Butler
|Sophomore
|41-4
|132
|Dustin Dawson
|Eagle Grove
|Junior
|138
|Clayton McDonough
|Central Springs
|Senior
|51-0
|138
|Kellen Smith
|West Hancock
|Sophomore
|49-4
|145
|Bryce McDonough
|Central Springs
|Senior
|50-1
|152
|McKade Munn
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|49-6
|160
|Kane Zuehl
|West Hancock
|Senior
|47-7
|160
|Lawson Losee
|Riceville
|Senior
|39-4
|170
|MaKade Bloker
|North Butler
|Sophomore
|32-6
|195
|Kolben Miller
|North Butler
|Senior
|44-3
|220
|Mathew Francis
|West Hancock
|Senior
|52-0
|285
|Chet Buss
|North Butler
|Senior
|44-0
Area wrestlers who survived their wrestle backs
|106
|Mack Morgan
|Eagle Grove
|Sophomore
|32-11
|113
|Landon Price
|North Union
|Freshman
|36-3
|113
|Nic Brase
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Freshman
|38-14
|132
|Brock Mathers
|Central Springs
|Senior
|30-5
|138
|Trey Nelson
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|45-10
|170
|Drake Tiedemann
|Northwood-Kensett
|Senior
|43-1
|220
|Wyatt Hanna
|Lake Mills
|Freshman
|38-13
|285
|Mitchell Marr
|Riceville
|Senior
|39-5
Full match-by-match results of Class 1A
WINERS IN BLUE
|106
|Lucas Oldenkamp
|Lake Mills
|Freshman
|41-7
|10-4
|Jaxon Prichard
|Westwood, Sloan
|Sophomore
|26-7
|106
|Mack Morgan
|Eagle Grove
|Sophomore
|32-11
|1:30
|Brock Morris
|Cascade
|Freshman
|47-4
|106
|Jayden Rinken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Freshman
|49-1
|15-0 4:36
|Gavin Kiger
|Logan-Magnolia
|Sophomore
|31-15
|113
|Landon Price
|North Union
|Freshman
|36-3
|2:47
|Corbin Reisz
|Logan-Magnolia
|Freshman
|40-3
|113
|Nic Brase
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Freshman
|38-14
|1:51
|East Schlabaugh
|Highland
|Junior
|16-3
|113
|Hayden Helgeson
|Lake Mills
|Freshman
|41-6
|8-2
|Lincoln Edwards
|West Branch
|Sophomore
|29-4
|120
|Garret Rinken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|51-0
|1:06
|Chase England
|Bedford-Lenox
|Freshman
|36-15
|126
|Kendrick Huck
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|38-11
|0:53
|Caleb Cook
|Pleasantville
|Sophomore
|36-7
|126
|Tanner Arjes
|North Butler
|Sophomore
|41-4
|4:43
|Dylan Stein
|Bedford-Lenox
|Freshman
|34-12
|132
|Dustin Dawson
|Eagle Grove
|Junior
|33-13
|5-2
|Trever Freiburger
|Cascade
|Senior
|45-7
|132
|Brock Mathers
|Central Springs
|Senior
|30-5
|9-3
|Tiernan Boots
|Lisbon
|Freshman
|33-12
|138
|Clayton McDonough
|Central Springs
|Senior
|51-0
|1:40
|Jaxon Christensen
|Nodaway Valley
|Senior
|39-11
|138
|Trey Nelson
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|45-10
|5-4
|Hayden Fischer
|AHSTW
|Senior
|45-9
|138
|Kellen Smith
|West Hancock
|Sophomore
|49-4
|1:15
|Zachary Trott
|South Central Calhoun
|Sophomore
|40-8
|145
|Bryce McDonough
|Central Springs
|Senior
|50-1
|2:41
|Tristan Koehn
|MFL-Mar-Mac
|Sophomore
|29-3
|152
|Creighton Kelly
|West Hancock
|Freshman
|33-21
|1:16
|Wyatt Reisz
|Logan-Magnolia
|Junior
|45-1
|152
|Alex Beaty
|Lake Mills
|Junior
|38-11
|7-6
|David Helton
|Council Bluffs St. Albert
|Junior
|40-14
|152
|McKade Munn
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|49-6
|4:46
|Ryan Stiles
|Earlham
|Sophomore
|32-13
|160
|Kane Zuehl
|West Hancock
|Senior
|47-7
|3-2
|Jackson Boese
|Van Meter
|Junior
|38-10
|160
|Lawson Losee
|Riceville
|Senior
|39-4
|18-3 5:33
|Connor Grover
|Beckman Catholic
|Senior
|39-10
|170
|Drake Tiedemann
|Northwood-Kensett
|Senior
|43-1
|7-3
|MaKade Bloker
|North Butler
|Sophomore
|32-6
|170
|MaKade Bloker
|North Butler
|Sophomore
|32-6
|7-3
|Drake Tiedemann
|Northwood-Kensett
|Senior
|43-1
|195
|Kolben Miller
|North Butler
|Senior
|44-3
|3:51
|Logan Hageman
|South Winnesheik
|Senior
|24-5
|220
|Mathew Francis
|West Hancock
|Senior
|52-0
|1:07
|Isaac Olson
|Eagle Grove
|Senior
|31-13
|220
|Isaac Olson
|Eagle Grove
|Senior
|31-13
|1:07
|Mathew Francis
|West Hancock
|Senior
|52-0
|220
|Wyatt Hanna
|Lake Mills
|Freshman
|38-13
|9-0
|Logan Wright
|West Branch
|Sophomore
|44-6
|285
|Chet Buss
|North Butler
|Senior
|44-0
|0:53
|LJ Henkle
|BGM
|Senior
|26-13
|285
|Mitchell Marr
|Riceville
|Senior
|39-5
|6:19
|Mack Ortner
|Don Bosco
|Junior
|25-10