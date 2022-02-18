Crime & PoliceNews

Johnson Sentenced on Possession Charges

Zachary Johnson of Lake Mills pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on November 29, 2021. Johnson was sentenced to serve 4 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Johnson was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations.

