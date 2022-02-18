Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boys basketball district scores and next round matchups
CLASS 2A
District 6
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64 Forest City 28
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57 Osage 49
DISTRICT FINAL – CGD vs GHV on 103.1 FM and the GHV stream 7:00 PM Tuesday in Clear Lake
CLASS 1A
District 3
Lake Mills 57 West Hancock, Britt 33
GTRA 70 North Iowa, Buffalo Center 45
DISTRICT FINAL – Lake Mills vs GTRA on KIOW 107.3 FM and the Lake Mills stream 7:00 PM Tuesday in Britt.
District 4
Dunkerton 71 West Fork 55
Newman Catholic, Mason City 65 North Butler 25
DISTRICT FINAL – Newman vs Dunkerton 7:00 PM Tuesday