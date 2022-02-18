Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boys basketball district scores and next round matchups

Zarren Egesdal February 18, 2022

CLASS 2A

District 6

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64 Forest City 28

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57 Osage 49

DISTRICT FINAL – CGD vs GHV on 103.1 FM and the GHV stream 7:00 PM Tuesday in Clear Lake

CLASS 1A

District 3

Lake Mills 57 West Hancock, Britt 33

GTRA 70 North Iowa, Buffalo Center 45

DISTRICT FINAL – Lake Mills vs GTRA on KIOW 107.3 FM and the Lake Mills stream 7:00 PM Tuesday in Britt.

District 4

Dunkerton 71 West Fork 55

Newman Catholic, Mason City 65 North Butler 25

DISTRICT FINAL – Newman vs Dunkerton 7:00 PM Tuesday

