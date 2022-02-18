Brian L. Nedved, 57, of Britt passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center – East Campus in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Monday at Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

