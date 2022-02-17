Sports

STATE WRESTLING: Moore, Currier into quarters; full Class 2A opening round results

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal13 seconds agoLast Updated: February 17, 2022
KIOW File photo - Wells Fargo Arena

The Iowa High School Wrestling traditional tournament got underway this morning with the Class 2A wrestlers on the mats.

Forest City’s Kellen Moore scored with five seconds remaining in his first-round match to force sudden victory and eventually won to reach the quarterfinals over Cole Nelson of Perry. KIOW’s Karl Wooldridge has a full recap of the first session.

 

Area and semi-local quarterfinalist

106 Jayson Stevens Hampton-Dumont-CAL Sophomore 45-4
126 Tucker Stangel Osage Sophomore 50-2
126 Max Currier Clear Lake Junior 26-6
132 Anders Kittleson Osage Sophomore 28-0
138 Kellen Moore Forest City Junior 33-2
145 Cale Kirstein Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Junior 31-14
152 Garrett Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 41-3
152 Chase Thomas Osage Junior 40-6
160 Nicholas Fox Osage Junior 47-3
160 Carl Barkema Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 46-5
195 Cole Jeffries Osage Junior 37-12
220 Barrett Muller Osage Junior 45-6
285 Daniel Chavez Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 36-8

 

Area and semi-local First-Round Consultation winners

106 Isaac Wilson Algona Freshman 40-8
113 Jack Showalter Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 44-7
120 Tate Slagle Algona Freshman 41-7
145 Max Gast Osage Sophomore 40-9
170 Mack Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Junior 35-15

All local and semi-local wrestlers in Class 2A opening round match results

Winners in blue 

 

106 Jayson Stevens Hampton-Dumont-CAL Sophomore 44-4 0:37 Josh Hoffman Sheldon-S. O’ Brien Freshman 29-14
106 Isaac Wilson Algona Freshman 39-7 7-0 Carter West Burlington ND Sophomore 49-2
113 Jack Showalter Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 43-6 8-2 Brayden Bohnsack Union Freshman 39-5
120 Tate Slagle Algona Freshman 40-6 3:05 Carter Kolthoff BCLUW-SH Senior 29-2
126 Tucker Stangel Osage Sophomore 49-2 3:10 Gage Blauwet West Lyon Freshman 36-11
126 Max Currier Clear Lake Junior 25-6 10-2 Abe Bushong Winterset Freshman 40-6
132 Anders Kittleson Osage Sophomore 27-0 5-3 Kale Hansen Monticello Junior 37-10
138 Kellen Moore Forest City Junior 32-2 6-2 OT Cole Nelson Perry Senior 35-4
145 Max Gast Osage Sophomore 39-8 3:42 Brady Stille Decorah Junior 31-11
145 Cale Kirstein Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Junior 30-14 5:39 Christian Eslick Roland-Story Junior 44-0
152 Garrett Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 40-3 1:39 Brian South Atlantic Junior 32-15
152 Chase Thomas Osage Junior 39-6 7-4 Jaxson Rozeboom Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Senior 25-7
160 Nicholas Fox Osage Junior 46-3 19-1 Harley Bryson Southeast Valley Senior 33-17
160 Carl Barkema Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 45-5 11-2 Zayvion Ellington Sergeat Bluff-Luton Freshman 36-9
170 Mack Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Junior 34-14 16-8 Kadin Stutzman Atlantic Senior 52-3
170 Tate Schmitt Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 24-8 1:28 River Belger Burlington-ND Senior 36-6
182 Braden Hansen Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 40-7 0:50 Braden McShane New Hampton-TV Sophomore 32-4
195 Cole Jeffries Osage Junior 36-12 12-7 Rudy Papakee South Tama County Junior 26-12
220 Barrett Muller Osage Junior 44-6 9-2 Lyle Moore Central Lyon-GLR Senior 33-7
285 Chase Crooks Charles City Senior 8-2 5-2 Gannon Callahan Mid Prairie Senior 23-3
285 Daniel Chavez Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 35-8 3-1 Nick Bronstad Okoboji Senior 36-7

2A

First-Round

Consolation

 Blue advance 

Non-Blue

Eliminated
106 Isaac Wilson Algona Freshman 39-7 1:15 Josh Hoffman Sheldon-S. O’ Brien Freshman 29-15
113 Jack Showalter Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 43-6 1:06 Seth Ettelman Southwest Iowa Sophomore 39-10
120 Tate Slagle Algona Freshman 40-6 1:35 DJ Muir Humboldt Senior 27-10
145 Max Gast Osage Sophomore 39-8 5-3 Kordell Negrete East Marshall-GMG Senior 34-17
170 Mack Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Junior 34-14 3:09 Ben Tenge New Hampton-TV Junior 23-8
170 Tate Schmitt Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 24-8 1:05 Sterling Rodman Carroll Senior 32-17
182 Braden Hansen Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 40-7 3:51 Deontez Williams Pocahontas Area Junior 35-12
285 Chase Crooks Charles City Senior 8-2 M. For Cole Sigler Anamosa Junior 30-11

 

 

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal13 seconds agoLast Updated: February 17, 2022
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button