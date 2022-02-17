Sports
STATE WRESTLING: Moore, Currier into quarters; full Class 2A opening round results
The Iowa High School Wrestling traditional tournament got underway this morning with the Class 2A wrestlers on the mats.
Forest City’s Kellen Moore scored with five seconds remaining in his first-round match to force sudden victory and eventually won to reach the quarterfinals over Cole Nelson of Perry. KIOW’s Karl Wooldridge has a full recap of the first session.
Area and semi-local quarterfinalist
|106
|Jayson Stevens
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Sophomore
|45-4
|126
|Tucker Stangel
|Osage
|Sophomore
|50-2
|126
|Max Currier
|Clear Lake
|Junior
|26-6
|132
|Anders Kittleson
|Osage
|Sophomore
|28-0
|138
|Kellen Moore
|Forest City
|Junior
|33-2
|145
|Cale Kirstein
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Junior
|31-14
|152
|Garrett Seaba
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|41-3
|152
|Chase Thomas
|Osage
|Junior
|40-6
|160
|Nicholas Fox
|Osage
|Junior
|47-3
|160
|Carl Barkema
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Senior
|46-5
|195
|Cole Jeffries
|Osage
|Junior
|37-12
|220
|Barrett Muller
|Osage
|Junior
|45-6
|285
|Daniel Chavez
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|36-8
Area and semi-local First-Round Consultation winners
|106
|Isaac Wilson
|Algona
|Freshman
|40-8
|113
|Jack Showalter
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Senior
|44-7
|120
|Tate Slagle
|Algona
|Freshman
|41-7
|145
|Max Gast
|Osage
|Sophomore
|40-9
|170
|Mack Seaba
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Junior
|35-15
All local and semi-local wrestlers in Class 2A opening round match results
Winners in blue
|106
|Jayson Stevens
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Sophomore
|44-4
|0:37
|Josh Hoffman
|Sheldon-S. O’ Brien
|Freshman
|29-14
|106
|Isaac Wilson
|Algona
|Freshman
|39-7
|7-0
|Carter West
|Burlington ND
|Sophomore
|49-2
|113
|Jack Showalter
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Senior
|43-6
|8-2
|Brayden Bohnsack
|Union
|Freshman
|39-5
|120
|Tate Slagle
|Algona
|Freshman
|40-6
|3:05
|Carter Kolthoff
|BCLUW-SH
|Senior
|29-2
|126
|Tucker Stangel
|Osage
|Sophomore
|49-2
|3:10
|Gage Blauwet
|West Lyon
|Freshman
|36-11
|126
|Max Currier
|Clear Lake
|Junior
|25-6
|10-2
|Abe Bushong
|Winterset
|Freshman
|40-6
|132
|Anders Kittleson
|Osage
|Sophomore
|27-0
|5-3
|Kale Hansen
|Monticello
|Junior
|37-10
|138
|Kellen Moore
|Forest City
|Junior
|32-2
|6-2 OT
|Cole Nelson
|Perry
|Senior
|35-4
|145
|Max Gast
|Osage
|Sophomore
|39-8
|3:42
|Brady Stille
|Decorah
|Junior
|31-11
|145
|Cale Kirstein
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Junior
|30-14
|5:39
|Christian Eslick
|Roland-Story
|Junior
|44-0
|152
|Garrett Seaba
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|40-3
|1:39
|Brian South
|Atlantic
|Junior
|32-15
|152
|Chase Thomas
|Osage
|Junior
|39-6
|7-4
|Jaxson Rozeboom
|Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
|Senior
|25-7
|160
|Nicholas Fox
|Osage
|Junior
|46-3
|19-1
|Harley Bryson
|Southeast Valley
|Senior
|33-17
|160
|Carl Barkema
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Senior
|45-5
|11-2
|Zayvion Ellington
|Sergeat Bluff-Luton
|Freshman
|36-9
|170
|Mack Seaba
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Junior
|34-14
|16-8
|Kadin Stutzman
|Atlantic
|Senior
|52-3
|170
|Tate Schmitt
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Senior
|24-8
|1:28
|River Belger
|Burlington-ND
|Senior
|36-6
|182
|Braden Hansen
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Senior
|40-7
|0:50
|Braden McShane
|New Hampton-TV
|Sophomore
|32-4
|195
|Cole Jeffries
|Osage
|Junior
|36-12
|12-7
|Rudy Papakee
|South Tama County
|Junior
|26-12
|220
|Barrett Muller
|Osage
|Junior
|44-6
|9-2
|Lyle Moore
|Central Lyon-GLR
|Senior
|33-7
|285
|Chase Crooks
|Charles City
|Senior
|8-2
|5-2
|Gannon Callahan
|Mid Prairie
|Senior
|23-3
|285
|Daniel Chavez
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|35-8
|3-1
|Nick Bronstad
|Okoboji
|Senior
|36-7
|
2A
|
First-Round
|
Consolation
|Blue advance
|
Non-Blue
|
Eliminated
|106
|Isaac Wilson
|Algona
|Freshman
|39-7
|1:15
|Josh Hoffman
|Sheldon-S. O’ Brien
|Freshman
|29-15
|113
|Jack Showalter
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Senior
|43-6
|1:06
|Seth Ettelman
|Southwest Iowa
|Sophomore
|39-10
|120
|Tate Slagle
|Algona
|Freshman
|40-6
|1:35
|DJ Muir
|Humboldt
|Senior
|27-10
|145
|Max Gast
|Osage
|Sophomore
|39-8
|5-3
|Kordell Negrete
|East Marshall-GMG
|Senior
|34-17
|170
|Mack Seaba
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Junior
|34-14
|3:09
|Ben Tenge
|New Hampton-TV
|Junior
|23-8
|170
|Tate Schmitt
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Senior
|24-8
|1:05
|Sterling Rodman
|Carroll
|Senior
|32-17
|182
|Braden Hansen
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Senior
|40-7
|3:51
|Deontez Williams
|Pocahontas Area
|Junior
|35-12
|285
|Chase Crooks
|Charles City
|Senior
|8-2
|M. For
|Cole Sigler
|Anamosa
|Junior
|30-11