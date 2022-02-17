STATE WRESTLING: Moore, Currier into quarters; full Class 2A opening round results

The Iowa High School Wrestling traditional tournament got underway this morning with the Class 2A wrestlers on the mats.

Forest City’s Kellen Moore scored with five seconds remaining in his first-round match to force sudden victory and eventually won to reach the quarterfinals over Cole Nelson of Perry. KIOW’s Karl Wooldridge has a full recap of the first session.

Area and semi-local quarterfinalist

106 Jayson Stevens Hampton-Dumont-CAL Sophomore 45-4 126 Tucker Stangel Osage Sophomore 50-2 126 Max Currier Clear Lake Junior 26-6 132 Anders Kittleson Osage Sophomore 28-0 138 Kellen Moore Forest City Junior 33-2 145 Cale Kirstein Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Junior 31-14 152 Garrett Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 41-3 152 Chase Thomas Osage Junior 40-6 160 Nicholas Fox Osage Junior 47-3 160 Carl Barkema Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 46-5 195 Cole Jeffries Osage Junior 37-12 220 Barrett Muller Osage Junior 45-6 285 Daniel Chavez Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 36-8

Area and semi-local First-Round Consultation winners

106 Isaac Wilson Algona Freshman 40-8 113 Jack Showalter Hampton-Dumont-CAL Senior 44-7 120 Tate Slagle Algona Freshman 41-7 145 Max Gast Osage Sophomore 40-9 170 Mack Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Junior 35-15

All local and semi-local wrestlers in Class 2A opening round match results

