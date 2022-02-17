School Funding Programs Being Debated in the State Legislature

Educational issues are being discussed in the State Legislature in Des Moines. Funding issues are slowly being resolved. Iowa Representative Ted Baxter discussed what the Legislature is considering.

Baxter pointed out that the legislature is looking toward additional assistance for area school districts that would be beneficial toward their daily operation.

Actual dollar amounts coming from the legislature are actually higher than just the student supplemental aid and Baxter wants to set the record straight.

The legislature is once again discussing the possibility of school vouchers to allow area students to go to other districts or private institutions. No final resolution has been arrived at.