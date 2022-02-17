Local Best Burger Nominations Being Taken

Whether you like them cooked medium rare and loaded with bacon, cheese and the rest of the fixings or simply with ketchup and a pickle, the search is on to find Iowa’s Best Burger for 2022. Kylie Peterson is spokeswoman for the Iowa Beef Industry Council.

Peterson says the guidelines for discovering the best burger in the state are relatively simple.

Even making the top ten best burgers can have a big impact on a local restaurant, let alone being named the grand champion.

The deadline for entries is March 14th, after which the top ten will be named and a secret panel of judges will narrow down the choices. The winner will be named May 2nd. To nominate a restaurant, visit the website: www.iabeef.org.